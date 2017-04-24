Agent: ‘Roma don’t have Kessie deal’

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessié’s agent calls Roma “a great club” but insists the Atalanta midfielder hasn’t agreed a deal with them.

The Giallorossi have been consistently linked with a move for the Ivorian, and it has been reported that a €28m move has been agreed.

However, rumours this weekend suggested that Kessié’s agent was keen to take him to England, with Chelsea thought to be in the running.

“Was I in England?” George Atangana considered, speaking to Calciomercato.

“I can’t confirm or deny it, these next few weeks and months will definitely be intense.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think Kessié is the best all-round midfielder in Italy, and among the best in the world. As a result, there are a lot of clubs who would like him.

“For that reason, we absolutely have to reflect on the appropriate choice.

“I have a lot of respect for Roma, a great club, but right now I’m still looking for the best offer for my client.

“If the problem is named as Atangana because he tries to find the best deal for his client, then I am proud to be that problem and not the solution.

“The history of football is made up of surprises, and I can’t rule-out another one in this situation.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more