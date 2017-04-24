Conceicao ‘likes Lazio rumours’

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Conceicao admits he “likes” rumours linking him with a return to Lazio as Coach but affirms he “doesn’t see why” he should leave Nantes.

Conceicao has been put forward as a candidate to replace Simone Inzaghi if the latter moves on this summer, but the former Portugal winger – while flattered by Lazio’s reported interest – is unwilling to abandon Nantes at this stage.

“I have a contract with Nantes, but it’s normal that they are rumours that I like,” he told foot-sur7.fr.

“For now, I don’t see why I should go if the President doesn’t throw me out at the end of the campaign.”

Conceicao played for Lazio between 1998 and 2000, winning the Scudetto, Cup Winners’ Cup, Coppa Italia, UEFA Super Cup and Italian Super Cup.

