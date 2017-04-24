Kramer slams Napoli ‘idiocy’

By Football Italia staff

Germany World Cup winner Christoph Kramer has branded claims that he rejected Napoli due to the Camorra “an idiocy”.

Napoli tried to sign Kramer in the summer of 2014 and again in January of last year, but the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder reportedly turned down the Partenopei on the grounds of organised crime in the area.

However, he told CalcioMercato.com: “It’s an idiocy. “I’m not aware of the Napoli players faring badly.”

