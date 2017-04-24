NEWS
Monday April 24 2017
Kramer slams Napoli ‘idiocy’
By Football Italia staff

Germany World Cup winner Christoph Kramer has branded claims that he rejected Napoli due to the Camorra “an idiocy”.

Napoli tried to sign Kramer in the summer of 2014 and again in January of last year, but the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder reportedly turned down the Partenopei on the grounds of organised crime in the area.

However, he told CalcioMercato.com: “It’s an idiocy. “I’m not aware of the Napoli players faring badly.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies