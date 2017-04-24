Official: Monchi Roma’s new SD

By Football Italia staff

Roma have confirmed the appointment of former Sevilla man Monchi as their new sporting director.

Monchi has signed a four-year contract with Roma, which includes the option of a fifth year, after ending his one-club association with Sevilla earlier in April.

“On behalf of myself and all of AS Roma, I welcome Monchi to our family and look forward to starting a long and successful partnership with him, in a new and exciting chapter for the club,” said President James Pallotta.

“I could not be happier with the arrival of a sporting director that is commonly recognised as one of the best minds in the world of football.”

The 48-year-old broke through Sevilla’s youth system as a goalkeeper and went on to play 85 games for their first team between 1990 and 1999.

However, he is best known for his 17-year spell as the Andalusians’ sporting director, in which he masterminded an era of unprecedented success for the club.

Sevilla won five Europa Leagues, two of which were UEFA Cups, two Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Supercopa Espana during that time as Monchi successfully implemented a policy of buying low and selling high.

