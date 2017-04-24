Line-ups: Pescara-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi is only a substitute for Roma against Pescara this evening as the Giallorossi look to open a four-point gap on Napoli in Serie A.

De Rossi bruised his ankle in training over the weekend and has not been risked from the outset at the Adriatico.

His absence from the XI opens the door for Leandro Paredes, who partners Kevin Strootman in a double midfield pivot.

Roma have also changed system as they line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, rather than the 4-3-3 deployed against Atalanta, with Radja Nainggolan supporting lone striker Edin Dzeko.

Pescara, meanwhile, bring former Manchester City youngster Ahmad Benali and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Jean-Christophe Bahebeck into their forward line.

The basement boys are coached by former Roma boss Zdenek Zeman and have not won in Serie A since the Czech’s first game back, over two months ago.

Pescara: Fiorillo; Zampano, Coda, Bovo, Biraghi; Coulibaly, Muntari, Memushaj; Benali, Bahebeck, Caprari

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; Strootman, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Referee: Irrati

