Monday April 24 2017
Monchi relishing ‘exciting project’
By Football Italia staff

Monchi believes “an exciting project” awaits at Roma after being appointed their new sporting director.

Monchi ended four decades of service to Sevilla in order to join Roma, and the 48-year-old insists he will look to emulate that longevity in the Italian capital.

“I’d like to thank the President of Roma, James Pallotta, and members of their board for giving me this opportunity,” he told the club’s official website.

“This is an exciting project and I’m looking forward to working alongside the fans, staff and players of this historical team for many years to come.”

