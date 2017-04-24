HT: Pescara 0-2 Roma

Goals from Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan just before half-time put Roma two to the good against Pescara, who are going down as things stand.

Daniele De Rossi bruised his ankle in training over the weekend and was not risked from the outset at the Adriatico as Roma switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Radja Nainggolan supporting lone striker Edin Dzeko.

Pescara, meanwhile, would be mathematically relegated if they lost to the Giallorossi, and their last win came over two months ago, in Zdenek Zeman’s first game back.

Roma could’ve taken an early lead through Mohamed Salah, whose spectacular volley went in, but replays showed the Egyptian to be marginally offside.

The hosts hit back through the returning Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, but his strike was deflected on to the roof of Wojciech Szczesny’s net.

Roma quickly resumed knocking on Pescara’s proverbial door, but Stephan El Shaarawy missed two great chances, while Edin Dzeko looped a header over, before being denied by Vincenzo Fiorillo from point-blank range.

Nainggolan proceeded to hit the bar after splendid control and a volley on the end of Paredes’ long pass.

However, the Lupi fared better from another great Paredes ball over the top. El Shaarawy generously rolled it across for Strootman to tap in from six yards out.

Two minutes later, Dzeko managed to pull back Salah’s terrible pass for Nainggolan, who found the back of Fiorillo’s net from close range.

HT: Pescara 0-2 Roma

Strootman 43, Nainggolan 45

Pescara: Fiorillo; Zampano, Coda, Bovo, Biraghi; Coulibaly, Muntari, Memushaj; Benali, Bahebeck, Caprari

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; Strootman, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Referee: Irrati

