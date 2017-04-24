Riotous Roma relegate Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Roma relegated Pescara back to Serie B after a comprehensive 4-1 victory on Monday, although the result was marred by Edin Dzeko’s tantrum.

Daniele De Rossi bruised his ankle in training over the weekend and was not risked from the outset at the Adriatico as Roma switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Radja Nainggolan supporting lone striker Edin Dzeko.

Pescara, meanwhile, would be mathematically relegated if they lost to the Giallorossi, and their last win came over two months ago, in Zdenek Zeman’s first game back.

Roma could’ve taken an early lead through Mohamed Salah, whose spectacular volley went in, but replays showed the Egyptian to be marginally offside.

The hosts hit back through the returning Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, but his strike was deflected on to the roof of Wojciech Szczesny’s net.

Roma quickly resumed knocking on Pescara’s proverbial door, but Stephan El Shaarawy missed two great chances, while Edin Dzeko looped a header over, before being denied by Vincenzo Fiorillo from point-blank range.

Nainggolan proceeded to hit the bar after splendid control and a volley on the end of Paredes’ long pass.

However, the Lupi fared better from another great Paredes ball over the top. El Shaarawy generously rolled it across for Strootman to tap in from six yards out.

Two minutes later, Dzeko managed to pull back Salah’s terrible pass for Nainggolan, who found the back of Fiorillo’s net from close range.

Roma flew out of the blocks in the second half as Emerson Palmieri’s back-heel flick for Salah was curled home by the former Fiorentina ace just two minutes in.

El Shaarawy then bent one inches wide, before some heroic defending and a slip prevented Dzeko from a tap-in.

Pescara almost pulled a goal back through Bahebeck, whose effort squirmed just wide of Szczesny.

Nonetheless, any unlikely hopes of a comeback were allayed when Salah combined with El Shaarawy for 4-0 directly from a Delfini corner.

Controversy suddenly reared its head when Dzeko was replaced by Clement Grenier.

Joint-Capocannoniere in Serie A with Torino’s Andrea Bellotti but without a goal on the night, the Bosnian insulted Coach Luciano Spalletti repeatedly and wouldn’t sit on the bench.

Shortly after, Szczesny made a fingertip save to claw a curler around the far post from former Roma youngster Gianluca Caprari.

Yet Benali wrote Week 33 into the history books as his ability to redirect a low cross-shot was the 48th goal of the round – a record high in Serie A.

Ex-Inter wingback Cristiano Biraghi could’ve rounded the match off in style, but his free kick crashed against the frame of Szczesny’s goal.

Pescara 1-4 Roma

Benali 83 (P) Strootman 43, Nainggolan 45, Salah 48, 60 (R)

Pescara: Fiorillo; Zampano, Coda (Fornasier 80), Bovo, Biraghi; Coulibaly (Verre 67), Muntari (Bruno 46), Memushaj; Benali, Bahebeck, Caprari

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson (Juan Jesus 80); Strootman, Paredes (Perotti 82); Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko (Grenier 71)

Referee: Irrati

