Kramer reveals Milan interest

By Football Italia staff

Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer reveals Milan are interested in signing him and that “I can’t forget the Milan of Pirlo, Seedorf and Cafu”.

Kramer is a long-time target for Serie A clubs, having previously been linked with Napoli and Juventus, and the Borussia Monchengladbach man claims “now there’s the Rossoneri” after confessing his admiration for the club.

“It’s interesting that I often get requests from Serie A. After Napoli and Juventus, now there’s the Rossoneri…” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Milan? I found out they made enquires and that they were considering me but, frankly speaking, there are no real negotiations,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They told me that they came to see me play in Florence when Borussia Monchengladbach beat Fiorentina, but I didn’t know anything about it.

“For me, Milan and Berlusconi roll into one. It’s not easy to imagine Milan without Berlusconi, it’s a bit like Ferguson at Manchester United and Wenger at Arsenal, all of whom have written important and glorious chapters in the histories of their respective clubs.

“In modern football, you have to get results immediately and succeed. There’s a lot of haste on everyone’s part and there’s no patience.

“I don’t know why Berlusconi wanted to sell the club, but he was obviously convinced in doing so.

“Bierhoff and Ziege? I know they wore the [Milan] shirt and that they won things with Milan, but I don’t remember them in Rossonero

“I can’t forget the Milan of Pirlo, Seedorf and Cafu: that was a crazy team.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more