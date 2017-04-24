‘Roma want to keep Spalletti’

By Football Italia staff

Outgoing Roma sporting director Ricky Massara has asserted that the Giallorossi “hope to continue” with Coach Luciano Spalletti.

Speculation is rife that Spalletti will leave Roma at the end of the season after another trophyless campaign at the Olimpico, but Massara is confident that the former Udinese and Zenit St Petersburg boss will stay put.

“The Coach has always been clear, he’s always said that he wanted to focus on the final part of the season and the results have followed,” he told Premium Sport.

“We’re behind only a very strong Juve and since Spalletti came in last year, we’ve been doing extraordinary things.

“After that, we’ll weigh everything up at the end of the season.

“The Coach’s work has been excellent in a technical sense, he’s improved many players and others have emerged.

“We’re very happy to work with him and we hope we can continue together.”

