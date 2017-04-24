Post new comment

Most prolific round in decades, Lazio shatter precedents, nine-goal thriller in Florence and 2-2 for lunch in Susy Campanale 's stats round-up.

With 48 goals, this is the most prolific Serie A round since the league returned to 20 teams, but the all-time record remains 54, set in 1950-51. Only Juventus kept a clean sheet and Genoa didn’t find the net.

Lazio became the first Serie A side to score five goals in the opening 26 minutes since Juventus v Fiorentina in 1938. The Aquile hadn’t netted five in the first half of a top flight match since April 1997, beating Reggiana 6-1.

The only other time in this century that Lazio scored six in a Serie A home fixture was against Bologna in 2013.

Keita Balde Diao scored a hat-trick in five minutes, the fastest in the Italian top flight for 42 years. Keita got the 17th hat-trick of this Serie A season, the most trebles since 1998-99.

Luca Crecco enjoyed his debut Serie A goal. Palermo’s last win away to Lazio was 2-1 in May 2008, followed by three stalemates and six losses.

Palermo picked up just two points in the last 10 rounds and suffered a fifth away defeat on the trot. The Sicilians take over as the side with the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 73 goals in 33 games. Palermo conceded three or more goals in 15 different games this term, keeping only two clean sheets.

Last season there were no Serie A games with eight or more goals – this term, there have already been eight. The last fixture with nine goals was Parma 4-5 Milan in September 2014. Only once did a Serie A match end 5-5: Torino 1-1 Ambrosiana Inter in 1941.

This is the fourth all-time Serie A season in which at least six players scored 20 goals. The others were 1949-50, 1950-51 and 1997-98.

Mauro Icardi sets a new personal record of 24 Serie A goals in a single season, surpassing the previous tally of 22. The Argentine had not scored an away goal from open play in the league since September, but got three in one game.

Icardi became the first Inter striker with a Serie A away hat-trick since Christian Vieri in a 3-2 at Perugia in April 2001. The last Nerazzurri man with 24 Serie A goals was Diego Milito in 2011-12.

For the first time since 2010-11 with Samuel Eto’o (21) and Giampaolo Pazzini (11), two Inter players have reached double figures in the Capocannoniere charts (Icardi 24, Perisic 10).

Ivan Perisic hadn’t found the net 10 times in a domestic league campaign since 2013-14 at Wolfsburg.

Fiorentina have won five of the last six Serie A meetings with Inter, home and away. The Nerazzurri lost four of their last five trips to the Stadio Franchi, conceding 15 goals and scoring eight. Their last clean sheet here was a 0-0 draw in April 2012.

Matias Vecino had 50 shots in Serie A this season before finding the net, but this was his second career brace in the tournament.

Khouma Babacar scored in the last three editions of Fiorentina-Inter. This was his third Serie A brace, the most recent was in February 2015 against Sassuolo.

The last time Inter conceded five goals in Florence was a 5-0 defeat in 1952. They hadn’t let in five at all in Serie A since a 5-2 home defeat to Udinese in May 2013. Inter hadn’t leaked five goals in an away fixture since March 1960, although technically that was at San Siro against Milan.

The Nerazzurri have just two points from the last five rounds and are five points worse off than at this stage last season.

Samir Handanovic has now parried 23 of the 69 Serie A penalties faced, but it was his first save since Antonio Candreva at Lazio in December 2015. Federico Bernardeschi failed to convert a Serie A spot-kick after three successful attempts.

Juventus won all 20 competitive games in which Mario Mandzukic found the net, but the Croatian ended his six-round Serie A drought. Paulo Dybala scored seven times in his last six official matches at the Juventus Stadium.

Leonardo Bonucci is the only defender to have scored at least two goals in each of the last four Serie A seasons. Genoa’s last Serie A win away to Juve was in 1991, followed by three draws from 14 visits.

The Old Lady hadn’t scored four in a single top flight match since beating Frosinone 4-0 in April 2016. The all-time Serie A record was extended to 33 home wins on the bounce.

Genoa have conceded four own goals, more than any other side in Serie A this season. Juventus netted the most, also with four. The Grifone met Juve 100 times in the top flight with 20 wins, 20 draws and 60 Bianconeri victories.

Pescara become the first side to be mathematically relegated this season.

Pescara have never beaten Roma on home turf in Serie A with just four draws and three losses. The Delfini did beat them twice in 14 meetings, but both those were at the Olimpico.

Stephan El Shaarawy had three Serie A assists for Roma before the Stadio Adriatico, but provided three in a single game.

The 7-1 thrashing at Inter was Atalanta’s only defeat in the last 13 rounds, along with eight victories and four draws. The Orobici are 26 points better off than at this stage last season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have scored more goals with defenders (16) than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues. They netted 12 goals from corners, more than any other Serie A team this season.

Until this weekend, Atalanta had not scored two in the opening 15 minutes of a Serie A match this season.

Remo Freuler’s goal was the 900th scored in Serie A this season. Bologna have won just one of their last 26 Serie A trips to Bergamo, a 1-0 result in January 2009, along with 11 draws.

Bologna scraped one point from the last four games. The Rossoblu have only one top flight win in Bergamo, 1-0 in 2009, along with 11 draws and 14 losses.

For the second time this season – also against Chievo – Federico Di Francesco contributed a goal and an assist. Mattia Destro hadn’t found the net since March 12.

Sassuolo managed a three-round unbeaten streak for the first time since October. The Neroverdi beat Napoli only once, 2-1 here in 2015, along with three draws and four defeats, home and away.

Domenico Berardi hadn’t found the net from open play since August 28 against Pescara. In four games against Atalanta and Sassuolo this season, Napoli picked up just two points.

Napoli ended their run of six consecutive away victories, but the last 10 Serie A travels provided eight wins and two draws. Jose Callejon is the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists in the Italian top flight.

Dries Mertens scored 22 in Serie A this season, as many as in his previous three campaigns put together. Arkadiusz Milik hadn’t found the net since September 28, a Champions League tie with Benfica.

Each of the last four Serie A lunchtime kick-offs have ended 2-2.

Milan managed one win in the last four rounds, but this result did end their streak of four consecutive home victories. The Rossoneri were trailing for the 13th time in Serie A this season, ending with one win, four draws and eight defeats.

Gianluca Lapadula scored six Serie A goals and three of them were past Empoli. Mame Thiam got his debut Serie A strike.

Empoli had not won two Serie A games on the bounce since December 2015. Lukasz Skorupski has parried four penalties this season, better than any Serie A goalkeeper since 2010-11.

Milan only ever lost three top flight meetings with Empoli and they were all at San Siro (the others were both 1-0 in April 2003 and October 2007), along with nine draws and 15 defeats.

Chievo fell to a fifth top flight loss in a row, their worst run since October 2013. The Flying Donkeys have lost 17 of the opening 33 rounds, only doing worse in 2013-14 with 19 at this stage.

Torino enjoyed a second consecutive away victory for the first time this season. The Granata had only previously conquered the Bentegodi once in eight previous Serie A visits, 1-0 in May 2014, along with three draws and four losses.

Davide Zappacosta broke his Serie A goal drought after 44 rounds. Andrea Belotti has never scored in four consecutive top flight matches.

Udinese lost just one of the last seven rounds, 3-0 at Napoli, along with four wins and two draws.

Cagliari notched up 12 away defeats by Week 33, their worst Serie A run since 2005-06. The Sardinians have won only one visit to Udine in 22 top flight attempts, a 2-0 result in May 2008, along with 10 draws and 15 defeats.

Sampdoria amassed only four points in the last five games and one draw from three home fixtures. Patrik Schick is the youngest player to score at least 10 goals in the top five European leagues this season, after Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Dele Alli (Tottenham) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Crotone are flying with 10 points in four rounds, including seven from the last three away matches. Diego Falcinelli has scored 12 of the Squali’s total 28 goals this term.

