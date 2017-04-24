Nainggolan: Dzeko cares, but…

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan says that while Edin Dzeko “cares” about Roma, the striker “must respect the Coach’s decisions”.

Dzeko stormed off after he was substituted during Roma’s 4-1 win at Pescara, the Bosnian having spewed insults at boss Luciano Spalletti, refused to sit on the bench and walked straight past reporters outside the Giallorossi’s coach home.

“Pescara had a few chances too many and it was a shame that they scored, but it was a great challenge. We’re thinking game by game: now there’s the derby,” the midfielder told Premium Sport after the match.

“Physically we’re fine. You prepare differently when there’s only one game a week.

“There are three difficult games coming up and I think we’ll prepare for them with peace and serenity, playing them as we know how.

“Out of the six derbies I’ve played in, I’ve lost one, but it was the hardest to take.

“The match, both in the cup and the League, is unique, but we’re strong as well and it’ll be a game close to our hearts and within our grasp.

“Dzeko? He’s scored a lot of goals this season and he cares. I understand him on one hand, but the Coach’s decisions must be respected.”

