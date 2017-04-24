Zeman commits to Pescara?

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman hinted he would take Pescara into Serie B next season and felt Edin Dzeko deserved to be substituted, despite the Roma striker’s fury.

Pescara were relegated back to the second tier after a 4-1 defeat to Roma on Monday, but the match was marred by what followed Dzeko’s substitution as the Bosnian shouted insults at Coach Luciano Spalletti and refused to sit down with his teammates.

“We’ll try to be competitive in Serie B. It’s a different League, and we’ll need to work and keep what’s good in this team,” Zeman said after the match.

“Our start to the season is our only positive. After that, there were some games that I thought we could’ve done better in.

“By then, we’d drifted away, although we tried tonight against Roma, who are a great team.

“Scoring three goals from breakaways is like my old [Roma] team. Roma are part of football’s elite, although Juve are ahead of them and Napoli are just behind them.

“Dzeko? If someone is playing to be Capocannoniere then I understand that the guy shows he cares. After that, Spalletti can make other evaluations.

“Dzeko’s game wasn’t that troublesome for us. He didn’t take that many bites, maybe none.

“Sometimes, however, the Coach thinks he will save him for the Sunday coming. Until the 44th minute, we were still at 0-0.

“It’s true that they had so many chances, but so did we. We didn’t create as much against Juventus.

“Today, we let quick players such as Salah and El Shaarawy hurt us on the counterattack.

“Against Chievo and Samp, we could’ve done better in those games. The [coaching] change didn’t yield much in the sense that I tried to impose another style of play, but you can see that our story remains halfway.

“Before, we’d freeze and [not] want the ball at feet, but none of us are doing that anymore.

“We have to think about the last five games because we don’t want to finish bottom.

“We’ve seen something and we hope to end the season in a way that we’d like.

“The derby? Both [Roma and Lazio] are good for me. Lazio scored six goals, Roma scored four away, but as always in the derby, you never know who are better.

“Maybe Lazio won’t be vulnerable to the counterattack like we were, even though Roma are suffering something at the back.

“Juve in the Champions League? After the tie against Barcelona, they can win it.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more