Monchi brings Marcelino to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest new Roma sporting director Monchi is considering Marcelino as a potential replacement for Luciano Spalletti.

The current Giallorossi Coach is out of contract at the end of the season, and has so far not agreed a new deal.

Spalletti has indicated that he’d have to step aside if he doesn’t win anything, and with the Scudetto almost out of reach, that could see him leave at the end of the season.

After Monchi was confirmed as the Lupi’s new sporting director yesterday, Corriere della Sera is reporting that he is considering Marcelino as a possible appointment.

The Spaniard left Villarreal at the start of this season, having taken them to the Europa League semi-final last term.

