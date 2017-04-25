Inter could sacrifice Miranda

By Football Italia staff

It’s believed Inter are considering Joao Miranda’s future, as they plan to revolutionise the defence this summer.

It has been clear for some time that the Nerazzurri are looking for reinforcements at the back this summer, with links to Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Antonio Rudiger, as well as Stefan de Vrij of Lazio.

Andrea Ranocchia, currently on loan at Hull City, is expected to be sold, while Jeison Murillo’s future is also in doubt.

However, this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Beneamata hierarchy are also disappointed with Miranda’s form.

It’s believed that the centre-back has shown a poor attitude since the most recent international break, and he could be let go in the summer.

