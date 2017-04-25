‘Pogba cheering for Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli reveals Paul Pogba is cheering for Juventus to win the treble this season.

The midfielder left the Bianconeri for a world-record fee of €105m in the summer, joining Europa League favourites Manchester United.

“Paul made a video call,” Barzagli revealed, as reported by La Stampa.

“We spoke to each other, he’s happy for our results and he said he’d have liked to be here. Pogba is cheering for us, whoever leaves this group keeps in touch.

“Our strength has been the group, both on and off the pitch. It’s not enough to talk, we’re the first to be together.”

Juve are eight points clear at the top of Serie A, are already in the Coppa Italia final and face Monaco in the Champions League semi-final, is the treble on?

“We’re arriving in the right way, mentally and physically we’re at the top, ready for this month where we’ll try to win everything.

“There’s great desire to get there, to win. For some this could even be the last chance…”

