Tuesday April 25 2017
‘Suso likely to renew at Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Suso’s father says it’s “probable” that the Spanish winger will sign a new contract with Milan.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Rossoneri under Vincenzo Montella, and is under contract until 2019.

Given his impressive form, the Diavolo are keen to tie him to a new contract, but it was reported last week that Suso was having second thoughts.

However, his father has today spoken to Gazzetta dello Sport, and assured that his son is likely to remain at San Siro.

“There’s nothing official right now,” Jesus Fernandez told the newspaper.

“What I can say is that things are going well right now, and that a renewal can be considered probable. Right now we’re waiting for the club.”

