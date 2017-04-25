‘Inter struggles Mancini’s fault’

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Beppe Bergomi defends Stefano Pioli - “it’s not his fault Roberto Mancini didn’t do a proper pre-season”.

The Nerazzurri Coach is under pressure after no wins in five, culminating in a 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Pioli replaced Frank de Boer in November, with the Dutchman in turn having replaced Mancini just before the season started.

“I’d certainly continue to bet on Stefano Pioli,” Bergomi, who played 756 times for the Beneamata, told Corriere della Sera.

“It’s not his fault if the team has had a physical decline after a summer in which Mancini didn’t do a proper pre-season.”

Both Inter and Milan are now Chinese-owned, and Bergomi assessed the relative positions of both clubs.

“Both are under construction, we have to wait. It’s true that the [Inter] President [Jindong Zhang] isn’t in Milan often, but there are good executives from [Piero] Ausilio to his son Steven [Zhang].

“Let’s look at what Inter are missing compared to Milan and vice-versa. The Nerazzurri have a lot of talent but less character.

“Their cousins are the opposite, they also have the advantage of having a lot of Italians in their squad who can convey to their teammates what it means to wear the shirt.”

