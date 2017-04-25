Agent: ‘Milan wanted Insigne’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent confirms he “had a meeting” with Milan before his client’s Napoli renewal.

Insigne officially committed his future to the Partenopei on Saturday, signing a contract which runs until 2022.

It was a long negotiation, and the Italian international was often linked with a departure, including to the Rossoneri, and his representative has admitted that was an option.

“Renewing with Napoli something important for the club, the city and above all for Lorenzo,” Fabio Andreotti explained to Premium Sport.

“To continue with the team he loves was his dream, and this was a choice made with the heart.

“There were more advantageous financial offers abroad and also in Italy, there were several teams following him.

“Milan? Yes, before the closing we had a meeting with [sporting director Massimo] Mirabelli, because Insigne was a player [Coach Vincenzo] Montella was very interested in.

“As an agency [DOA Management] we had to explore the market and [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli was informed.”

