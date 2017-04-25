‘Monaco will rest players for Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Monaco Coach Leandro Jardim will play a weakened team in the Coupe de France, ahead of next week’s Juventus game.

The principality side are top of Ligue 1 and face the Bianconeri in the Champions League semi-finals, so will rotate heavily for the cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

“We don’t have a big squad,” Jardim explained to reporters ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“It won’t be possible to play with the same players in Paris. We have a very busy fixture list and I won’t take any risks with tired players.

“Will I play youth team players? I’ll look at the options I have and what the rules allow to see what’s possible. We also need to think about recovery this week because we have a very busy May.”

The Fédération Française de Football requires that at least seven of the 18 players named on the team sheet [11 players plus seven substitutes] must have played one of the last two official games.

That means that Jardim can, in theory, call 11 players who haven’t even been in the squad for the previous two games.

There is no obligation for any of the seven players called for previous games to play.

