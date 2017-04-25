Palermo closing delayed?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest the sale of Palermo could be delayed, as there is essentially no-one on the board.

Maurizio Zamparini has agreed to sell the club to YW & F Global Limited, and has stepped-down as President.

Paul Baccaglini was announced as the new patron of the Rosanero, but Corriere dello Sport reports that he hasn’t been seen in the city for several days.

It’s believed the new President is currently in Miami, and he hasn’t given any update on the current situation.

The newspaper believes that it’s difficult to see the necessary money - the amount of which is unknown - being paid by April 30, so the sale could be delayed.

Until the sale goes ahead, Zamparini is still officially the owner of Palermo, though he has resigned from the board.

Baccaglini intends to restructure the debts incurred by the former President, then submit a plan to the banks to repay.

At the moment though the situation at Renzo Barbera is chaotic, as there is effectively no-one on the board.

Zamparini has walked away, Baccaglini is in Miami, and sporting director Nicola Salerno resigned earlier this month.

That means Coach Diego Bortoluzzi is fighting the relegation battle alone, having replaced Diego Lopez on April 11.

