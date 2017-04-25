Serie A Team of Week 33

By Football Italia staff

With a record-breaking 48 goals scored over the long weekend, Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 33.

Lukasz Skorupski [Empoli]

Apart from saving his fourth penalty this season, the on-loan Roma ‘keeper made a series of saves, blocks and clearances that left the Milan forwards quaking and quivering like a puppy after a soaking. Excellent.

Gabriele Angella [Udinese]

The big man at the back was calm and collected throughout and showed it when he scored his goal. Following a corner the former Watford man eventually grabbed the ball and coolly slipped it across the line from a few yards out. Unruffled.

Mattia Caldara [Atalanta]

Serie A’s top scoring defender was tested at times but helped his side to the points with the winning goal with 15 minutes to go. Finding space at a corner, he slotted home his seventh goal of the season from close range. Consistent.

Leonardo Bonucci [Juventus]

Played superbly all over the pitch, making a goal saving clearance as well as scoring goal number four. Finding himself on his own after a surge from defence, he lashed in an absolute rocket that dipped ferociously under the bar and into the back of the net. Dependable.

Felipe Anderson [Lazio]

Another top performance from the Brazilian fantasista who was involved in most of Lazio’s attacking play. Although always with an eye on pushing forward he also made some good moves off the ball and did his share of defending when needed. Spirited.

Matias Vecino [Fiorentina]

Two goals and assist from the 25-year-old Uruguayan in a bang-on performance from midfield. Like a little insect of fear scuttling beneath their skin, he got under the visitors’ membrane, scoring the opener and leaving Samir Handanovic shrivelling like a paper thrust into a flame for his second. Unique.

Federico Di Francesco [Bologna]

It was a first-class performance from the youngster, who produced an assist and also scored a magical equaliser when he spun on the spot to knock it past the ‘keeper into the near bottom corner from 14 yards. Dangerous.

Mohamed Salah [Roma]

The Egyptian was in top form scoring a brace as the visitors turned over Pescara with his sense of positioning a factor in the goals, with both of them laid on by the inimitable Stephan El Shaarawy. Intelligent.

Khouma Babacar [Fiorentina]

Scoring his third Serie A brace, the Senegalese striker was like a hurricane through an orange orchard leaving Inter looking like helpless young birds in an unguarded nest. His first goal saw him slot past Handanovic into the far corner while his second saw him tap home a Carlos Salcedo pass. Offensive.

Mauro Icardi [Inter]

Despite being on the losing side the Argentinian scored a hat-trick and did everything he could to help Inter take the lead then make a comeback. Fighting until the last seconds, two of his three came in the final few minutes. Uncompromising.

Kieta Balde Diao [Lazio]

A hat-trick inside five minutes set the juggernaut in motion. Full of attacking flair his first goal was a delight as he waltzed past two defenders before earning and converting a penalty while his third came as he cheekily chipped the ‘keeper and then almost scoring a fourth. Fastidious.

Special Mentions: Remo Freuler [Atalanta], Borja Valero [Fiorentina], Ciro Immobile [Lazio], Andrea Rispoli [Palermo], Mama baba Thiam [Empoli], Diego Falcinelli [Crotone], Mario Mandzukic [Juventus], Patrik Schick [Sampdoria], Paulo Dybala [Juventus].

