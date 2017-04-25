‘Donnarumma can be the best’

By Football Italia staff

Empoli striker Massimo Maccarone believes Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma “can absolutely become the best”.

The Tuscan side won 2-1 at San Siro on Sunday, but the Rossoneri goalkeeper pulled off a sensational save to prevent Maccarone from extending his side’s advantage.

“It was fantastic, because all other goalkeepers, being so close to the striker, would have dived either side,” Maccarone explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Instead he [Donnarumma] stood up until the last second, I shot hard under the crossbar and he had incredible reactions.

“He can absolutely become the best. Let’s not forget [Lukasz] Skorupski from Sunday’s game though, another young man who is no joke between the posts.

“I wish a great future to Gigio though, which I’m sure he’ll have.”

