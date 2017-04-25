On This Day: Juventus secure five-in-a-row

By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s defeat to Roma 12 months ago saw Juventus match Torino’s record of five Scudetti in a row.

The Bianconeri had beaten Fiorentina 2-1 on the Sunday night, meaning Maurizio Sarri’s side had to beat the Giallorossi in the Monday game to keep their title hopes alive.

However, an 89th-minute Radja Nainggolan striker condemned the Partenopei to defeat and assured the Old Lady retained her crown with three games to spare.

Retaining the Scudetto was a remarkable feat for the Turin giants, as they took just one point from their opening three games, their worst return since 1962.

Indeed, Massimiliano Allegri’s side were 12th on October 28, 11 points from the top of the table.

A remarkable run followed though, with Juventus winning 24 of their next 25 Serie A games and retaining the title they’d held since 2012.

It was the second time Juve had managed to win five on the spin, having also won the Scudetto every year between 1931 and 1935.

City rivals Torino also achieved the feat, though they would surely have had a longer streak had Il Grande Torino not tragically been killed in the Superga air disaster in 1949.

Inter have also won five in a row, but that achievement remains controversial as they were awarded the first due to the Calciopoli scandal, having originally finished 15 points behind in third.

Juventus have the chance to set the all-time record this season, as they currently sit eight points ahead of Roma with five games to play.

That means another two wins will be enough for the Bianconeri, as long as they avoid defeat at Roma in Week 37.

