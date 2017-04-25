Spalletti meets Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti has been pictured having lunch with Fiorentina director general Pantaleo Corvino.

The Giallorossi boss is out of contract at the end of the current season, and so far hasn’t signed a new contract.

He and Corvino are known to be friends, and were pictured by FirenzeViola meeting in a Florence restaurant for lunch.

Given their friendship, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the pair discussed the Viola job, but current Coach Paulo Sousa is almost certain to move at the end of the season.

Spalletti was born in Certaldo, about half an hour outside of Florence, and told Radio Blu in 2012 “one day I will Coach Fiorentina”.

image via firenzeviola.it

