Marchisio: ‘Juventus never give up’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio says Juventus’ strength is “we’re a team that never gives up” and “opponents now have different ideas about us".

The Bianconeri have reached the Champions League semi-final for the second time in three years, having failed to reach that stage since 2006’s Calciopoli scandal.

“There have been some important moments, and certainly the fact that we’ve got back to winning brought a lot of importance to the team and an awareness of our own strength in Italy as well as Europe,” Marchisio explained to Sky.

“For three years now, beyond our performances opponents now have different ideas about facing Juventus.

“Three years ago we got to the final and last year we went out to Bayern Munich who are definitely a great team, and we put in a top performance.

“This year we’re again confirming that we’ve overcome the period where Juventus could not be considered important in Europe.

“Our strength? Definitely the group. This year a lot of important players have come in and immediately adapted to a collective which has shown its value for many years.

“We’ve changed the formation this year too, because since the boss [Max Allegri] has come in, every year he’s made some changes for the good of the team.

“Above all the team wanted to get to work to make the changes work. It was a benefit for the whole team in the journey of the season and you’re seeing that this year.

“We’re a team which never gives up, especially in the two games with Barcelona where in the away leg we pushed a lot, having tried to score as many goals as possible at home.

“In Barcelona, above all in terms of character and ruthlessness the team was an impenetrable wall.

“It was immediately clear that it wouldn’t be easy to face that team, and we showed we could do it without thinking of what could go wrong.”

Marchisio missed the end of last season and Euro 2016 with a cruciate ligament injury, and he also spoke about his progress.

“It’s been more than a year since the injury, and I’m happy with the way it’s going.

“I had budgeted for the fact that there would be highs and lows, but I’ve managed to handle them in the best way without having any long bad periods which wouldn’t permit me to train. That’s the most important thing.

“Above all it’s a mental thing, you know that you’re used to making certain movements with your head and with your body, and above all after an injury you have to adapt to physical changes and also mental ones.

“These changes though don’t lead to you having other problems and I’m in a good period.

“It’s good because above all it’s the team that counts, because we’ve reached the most important part of the season.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more