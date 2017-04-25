Dzeko escapes with a fine?

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko may escape with a fine, following his outburst toward Coach Luciano Spalletti last night.

The Bosnian international was substituted after 71 minutes of last night’s win over Pescara, and he reacted by repeatedly insulting Spalletti and refusing to sit on the bench.

The Coach looked to play down the incident after the match, though promised to deal with it in an appropriate manner.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Dzeko will be fined for his outburst but he won’t be forced to sit out the next match.

The Giallorossi take on city rivals Lazio at 11.30 UK time on Sunday, and Spalletti can ill-afford to be without his top-scorer.

Juventus are eight points clear at the top of Serie A, and they face Atalanta in Bergamo on Friday night.

A win would take them 11 points clear, and following the Derby della Capitale there are only 12 points to be played for, meaning a loss would all-but hand the Scudetto to the Bianconeri.

By the same token, if Juve drop points on Friday then the Lupi must take advantage on Sunday if they are to keep alive their hopes of winning the Scudetto for a first time since 2000.

Dzeko is not only leading the Serie A scoring charts, along with Torino’s Andrea Belotti, he’s also Roma’s only out-and-out striker.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Mohamed Salah are wide players, and while Francesco Totti can play as a false-nine, the 40-year-old has made just one Serie A start this season.

