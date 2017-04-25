Agent: ‘Banega only wants Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega’s agent expects “interest in the summer transfer window”, but the midfielder is happy to stay at Inter.

The Argentine international joined the Nerazzurri from Sevilla last summer, and after some initial struggles he has provided six goals and six assists in Serie A.

“Ever is very happy in Nerazzurro,” Marcelo Simonian assured FCInterNews.

“Every day even more so. He’s only thinking about Inter have how to win with the Beneamata.

“It’s true that in the previous transfer window there was interest in him, and surely in the summer transfer window there will be new contenders for his signature but I repeat: Ever is only thinking about Inter.

“He wants to stay and triumph with the Nerazzurri shirt.”

Simonian also represents Javier Pastore, could the Paris Saint-Germain winger return to Serie A?

“Javier loves Italy, and if he comes back to Serie A he will once again show the spectacular play which he demonstrated at Palermo.

“I don’t think it’s possible though, as least for the moment.”

