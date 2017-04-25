NEWS
Tuesday April 25 2017
‘Barcelona don’t want Dybala’
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez says they won’t go for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala - “we already have the best three in the world”.

The Bianconeri forward has been touted as the heir to Lionel Messi, and recently signed a new long-term contract in Turin.

That hasn’t stopped him being linked with the Catalan side, against whom he scored twice in the Champions League quarter-final.

“He is a magnificent player,” Fernandez acknowledged, speaking to RAC1.

“We already have the best three in the world though.”

Barça’s ‘MSN’ front-three of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have scored 91 goals between them for the Bluagrana this season.

