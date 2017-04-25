Spal close to Serie A return

By Football Italia staff

Spal are potentially just one win away from returning to Serie A after a 50 year absence from the top flight.

The Ferrara-based side were relegated in the 1967-68 season, and spent many of the subsequent years in the lower divisions.

Last season, the Spallini secured promotion to Serie B for the first time since 1992-93 after winning the North/Central division of the Lega Pro.

Against all odds, Leonardo Semplici’s side are top of the table in the second division, and could be promoted after the next round of fixtures.

Following today's 2-1 win at home to Cittadella, Spal currently sit eight points ahead of Verona, who have a game in hand, and Frosinone trail by the same distance having also played 38 games.

That means that if Spal defeat Spezia in Week 39 and Frosinone lose to Salernitana, the League leaders will be guarantee automatic promotion.

Cittadella's defeat may mean they miss out on the play-offs at the end of the season.

They currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind Frosinone and the third-placed team is automatically promoted if they finish the season nine or more points clear of fourth.

If not, between two and six teams within the 'play-off margin' of 14 points away from third will compete for a chance to be promoted to Serie A.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 2-0 Avellino

Cacia 25 (As), Orsolini 47 (As)

Brescia 2-1 Ternana

Crociata 4 (B), Defendi 8 (T), Bisoli 62 (B)

Frosinone 2-0 Spezia

Dionisi 61 (F), Ciofani 89 (F)

Pisa 1-1 Pro Vercelli

Comi pen 14 (PV), Cani 74 (P)

Salernitana 0-0 Bari

Spal 2-1 Cittadella

Giani 49 (S), Zigoni 67 (S), Litteri 79 (C)

Vicenza 3-1 Novara

Macheda 28 (N), Ebagua 40 (V), Bellomo 63 (V), Orlando 71 (V)

Virtus Entella 0-1 Latina

Buonaiuto 84 (L)

Cesena-Benevento

KO 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT)

Carpi-Trapani

KO 19.30 UK (18.30 GMT)

Perugia-Verona

KO 19.30 UK (18.30 GMT)

