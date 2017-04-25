Monchi: 'Roma perfect for me'

By Football Italia staff

New Roma sporting director Monchi explains why he opted for the Giallorossi, short-term plans and taking the club to “Europe's top table.”

The former Sevilla transfer guru signed a four-year contract yesterday and was on the touchline as they beat Pescara 4-1 last night at the Stadio Adriatico.

“I believe Roma have already built a lot. All we have to do is add to that and I really believe that with good planning, the right personnel and infrastructure we can achieve great things,” he told Roma TV.

“I really want to repay the warm welcome I've received from the President, club and management. I'm very keen to get started and put together the best possible Roma side.

“It was the club's interest in me and the determination they showed in wanting to bring me here (that made me choose Roma). Plus the lure of the club itself.

“I believe this club is perfectly suited to the way I work. It's an ambitious club that wants to grow and compete for major honours. This is a wonderful city and the club have a huge fanbase. I believe we have everything we need to do a good job.”

Monchi was asked how Roma are seen around the world.

“There's a very positive view of Roma. They're seen as a big club which represents one of the greatest cities on earth. It's a club with big history and huge potential for the future.

“Planning is very important in the workplace. At Sevilla, we all contributed to building a model which grew over time and secured unimaginable results.

“(President James Pallotta) conveyed his enthusiasm, ambition, desire to achieve great things and a lot of confidence. I've felt very much on the same wavelength as him every time I've spoken to him. While he speaks English and I speak Spanish, we've always spoken the same language when it comes to work.

“The short-term goal is for me to get settled here at Roma and learn about the club's identity and philosophy - basically I need to know what makes the club tick.

“Then, Ricky Massara and I have to create the most professional football department possible, because that's what I believe is one of the secrets to future success. Those are the short-term targets.

“As for the long-term goals, our aim is to consolidate Roma's position not only at the summit of the Italian game but also at Europe's top table.

“I felt that warm reception from the fans both yesterday in Pescara and on social media. The only way I can repay their faith in me is by harnessing something I have in spades: enthusiasm, work ethic and the hope that one day they can be pleased with the job I do.

“If the fans are pleased with the job I do in the future, that would be the best recognition I could receive. It would also be great news for everyone in general.”

