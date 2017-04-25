Basta: 'Beating Roma fantastic'

By Football Italia staff

Dusan Basta admits “nobody expected” Lazio to have such a great campaign and eliminating Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-final felt “fantastic.”

The Derby della Capitale is on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

“The truth is that nobody expected us to have such a season, but we worked hard from the first day and are all satisfied with what we’re doing,” the Serbian defender told kurir.rs.

“Lazio are back among the big clubs. The atmosphere in the locker room is good and you can tell. Simone Inzaghi is a great Coach, he prepares games well and is always tactically excellent.”

Lazio already got the biggest win over Roma this season by knocking them out of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“Eliminating Roma was fantastic. It’ll be very difficult in the Final against Juventus, the best side in Serie A, but we always retain the hope of victory.

“We will do our best to win the Coppa Italia.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more