NEWS
Tuesday April 25 2017
Basta: 'Beating Roma fantastic'
By Football Italia staff

Dusan Basta admits “nobody expected” Lazio to have such a great campaign and eliminating Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-final felt “fantastic.”

The Derby della Capitale is on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

“The truth is that nobody expected us to have such a season, but we worked hard from the first day and are all satisfied with what we’re doing,” the Serbian defender told kurir.rs.

“Lazio are back among the big clubs. The atmosphere in the locker room is good and you can tell. Simone Inzaghi is a great Coach, he prepares games well and is always tactically excellent.”

Lazio already got the biggest win over Roma this season by knocking them out of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“Eliminating Roma was fantastic. It’ll be very difficult in the Final against Juventus, the best side in Serie A, but we always retain the hope of victory.

“We will do our best to win the Coppa Italia.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies