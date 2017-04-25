Behrami heading to Udinese?

By Football Italia staff

Watford midfielder Valon Behrami could be heading back to Serie A for Udinese, though Sion are another alternative.

The Switzerland international turned 32 last week and managed only five appearances in 2017 after suffering from injury problems.

He is under contract with the Hornets until June 2018, but Sky Sport Italia suggest a return to Italy is on the horizon.

The natural move would be to Udinese, who are owned by the Pozzo family, patrons of Watford.

Another option for Behrami would be going home to Switzerland with FC Sion.

He spent most of his career in Italy with Genoa, Verona, Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli.

There were also spells at West Ham United and a year in Germany for Hamburg.

