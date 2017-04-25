Panucci to join Milan staff?

By Football Italia staff

Christian Panucci is being considered as a new team manager at Milan, forming a bridge between the directors and squad.

The takeover from Yonghong Li was completed earlier this month and that means massive changes behind the scenes, with the introduction of directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone.

According to Mercato Retweettato, another new addition could be former Milan player Panucci.

He’d be used as a way of connecting the club hierarchy to the squad and Coach Vincenzo Montella, essentially as a team manager.

The 44-year-old wore the Milan jersey from 1993 to 1996 before following Fabio Capello to Real Madrid.

Panucci was a team manager for Palermo in 2012, albeit for just one month, while he worked as assistant manager to Capello on the Russia bench.

He became a Coach himself with a tempestuous time at Livorno and incredibly brief spell at Ternana, where he had only one Coppa Italia game before quitting.

Panucci is currently working as a television pundit on Mediaset Premium.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more