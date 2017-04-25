NEWS
Tuesday April 25 2017
Juve: €25m and Bentancur for Schick?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly close to snapping up Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick for €25m plus the loan of Rodrigo Bentancur.

There were already suggestions over the last few days that Juve were intensifying their interest, as Inter had been in talks with Samp for a while.

According to Mediaset Premium, the key may well be in the extras that the Bianconeri could provide as part of the deal.

They would pay €25m plus bonuses for the 21-year-old Schick and leave him on loan at Sampdoria for 2017-18.

This represents a huge profit, as the Blucerchiati only bought the Czech talent from Sparta Prague for €4m in July 2016.

He has already scored 12 goals with three assists in 30 competitive games for Sampdoria, including this weekend’s Dennis Bergkamp-esque effort against Crotone.

Juve can also send Bentancur on loan to Samp in order to gain Serie A experience after his transfer from Boca Juniors.

The Uruguayan midfielder turns 20 in June and his option was activated for €10.5m.

