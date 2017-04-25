Inter eye Spalletti after Simeone

By Football Italia staff

Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is the next name on the list if Inter fail to tempt Diego Simeone to San Siro next season.

Coach Stefano Pioli received the backing of the club after a 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina, but few believe he will remain on the bench after this summer.

Antonio Conte has committed his future to Chelsea, so the main target is current Atletico Madrid tactician Simeone.

The Corriere dello Sport newspaper claimed today that Chinese club owners Suning told Cholo to name his price for a contract.

Now Mediaset Premium suggest that if Inter can’t get Simeone, they will turn their focus on to Spalletti.

His Roma contract expires in June and he has repeatedly refused to discuss an extension until the campaign has come to a close.

Spalletti has been increasingly frustrated with the club hierarchy and had very public rows with Francesco Totti and Edin Dzeko.

Inter’s owners believe Spalletti has the right mix of high profile, knowledge of Italian football and focus on entertainment that they are looking for.

The 58-year-old Tuscan started his management career at Empoli in 1994, going on to Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Zenit St Petersburg and two different spells at Roma.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more