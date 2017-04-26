Milan and Inter want Darmian

By Football Italia staff

Both Milan and Inter are reportedly chasing Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.

Whilst Inter have long been rumoured to be in the race to sign the Italian international, Milan have come on the scene after reports that Mattia De Sciglio will leave the club in the summer.

The 27-year-old has made just 12 Premier League starts under Jose Mourinho this term, and is said to want to move back to the Peninsula in order to convince Italy commissario tecnico Giampiero Ventura that he is worth a place in the national side.

Darmian has spent two seasons at Old Trafford after joining from Torino in summer 2015, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is keen to bring him to Milan for the second time around.

The player joined the youth sector at the age of 12, eventually leaving for Palermo in 2010. Salary may be a sticking point however, with wage demands reported to be in the region of €3m per season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more