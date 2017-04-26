Glik: 'Monaco can reach the final'

By Football Italia staff

Monaco defender Kamil Glik insists his side can beat Juventus and progress to the Champions League final.

The former Torino captain warned against the dangers of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, and admitted he'd never won at the Juventus stadium before.

"It will not be easy but there’s no pressure on us," the defender told Tuttosport.

"I think every team was hoping to draw Monaco, but look how far we’ve come. I believe that Monaco can get to the final, we will try to surprise everyone again.

"For now we put Juventus to one side, as we have other important games ahead.

"Dybala and Higuain are very important and we will try to contain them. I have never won at Juventus stadium but certain events have stopped me.

"We'll try to win in order to go through, but it is early to think about the return leg."

The Polish defender then referred to a picture he posted on his Facebook page last week that provoked an angry reponse from Juventus fans. The post showed a picture of a strong tackle from Glik when at Torino on the then Juventus player Emanuele Giaccherini.

"A piece of my heart is still in Turin. After the draw lots of my former Torino teammates contacted me.

"The photo with Giaccherini? These controversies make me laugh, I did not stir up anything, but I remember that game."

