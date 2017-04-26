Napoli eye Tolisso

By Football Italia staff

Napoli reportedly join Juventus in interest for Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have cooled on the idea of securing the 22-year-old, but rivals Napoli have joined the chase to capture his signature this summer.

The Lyon youth product is also said to be subject to interest from the Premier League, but the Italian newspaper reports that the Partenopei would be keen to bring him in as the heir to captain Marek Hamsik.

Under contract until 2020 with the Ligue 1 side, the French international is likely to command a significant fee.

