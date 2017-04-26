NEWS
Wednesday April 26 2017
Juve initiate contact for Conti
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are have reportedly initiated contact with Atalanta for 23-year-old right-back Andrea Conti.

After the clubs had successfully negotiated for defender Mattia Caldara, calciomercato.it reports that Conti is the next on the Bianconeri hitlist.

Caldara signed for Juve in January, but was loaned back to La Dea until summer 2018.

A similar move could be made for Conti – who is a self-confessed Juventus supporter – but the club face reported competition from Chelsea, Inter and Napoli.

