Giampaolo: 'Schick worthy of big club'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo insists that Patrik Schick 'is worthy of a big club' and has made 'extraordinary improvements' at Sampdoria.

After discussing how much of a priviledge it has been to Coach the Blucerchiati, the boss recounted the first time he saw Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

"In 2013 I was at Brescia and I played a friendly match against Albinoleffe," the 49-year-old told Tuttosport. "I did not know who Belotti was, so I finally asked my staff: who is he?

"I was impressed, I loved him. Him and [Ciro] Immobile are two vertical attackers, almost old-fashioned. They hurt you in the final third with a brilliant presence in the area. Not everyone can score more than 20 goals in Italy."

Thoughts then turned to Patrik Schick, who has made a huge impression in his first season with Sampdoria becoming the youngest player in Serie A to have scored 10 or more goals.

"When he came he was still a young player, he has now acquired the framework of a serious footballer. It was evident that it was technically good, although in a playful way, so it was all up to him. He’s made extraordinary improvements.

"Is he good enough for a big team? The numbers speak for themselves, he has scored 10 goals. And he has a good presence.

"His goal now is to achieve continuity. Is it complicated to train young foreigners? They are receptive: they’re more adaptable than us Italians abroad and are so attentive, they watch and learn."

Does the Coach think that having veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella around has helped the young players in the squad?

"He brings professionalism in his work, fortified by experience at large clubs. He’s brought reliability in scoring goals, a technical leadership and charisma."

Finally Giampaolo revealed that his impression of Colombian forward Luis Muriel has changed after working with him during the current campaign.

"When I arrived I had pictured him as an anarchic and insolent. He has great quality and a spirit of sacrifice. Today I can say that it is quite the opposite, and even at this stage that he is working to get back to his best."

