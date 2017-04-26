Lippi: 'Juve can win the treble'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus boss Marcello Lippi expressed his belief that Juventus would win the treble, adding 'why not say it?'.

The World Cup winner also insisted that Italy had 'finally achieved its worth in Europe' with the current Bianconeri side who now face Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.

"This Juve does not leave anything to the others,” the China Coach told Gazzetta dello Sport. “The Italian supremacy is not in question, finally we have achieved our worth even in Europe. They deserved success against big teams in recent years.

"They have eliminated Real Madrid, fought on a par with Bayern going out by chance, were superior to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid. Now they are ready for the Champions League. This is a Juve treble: why not say it?

"Never before has there been a legitimate belief in it. The league is almost done, they are in the the Coppa Italia final and also the Champions League is not impossible.

"It would not be being presumptuous, but to beconvinced of their own strength. Italian football is always there, but three years ago it looked like Bayern, Real and the others were far away: now Juve are really at the top."

Before the first leg with Monaco, Max Allegri's side face Atalanta on Friday.

“Juve are hungry, they are focused on every game as if it were a final. Allegri did not say by chance that Juventus-Genoa was decisive for the Scudetto.

"But Atalanta have strength, aggression, quality and [Alejandro] Gomez. They believe in the Europa League and will compete for fourth place with Lazio. The secret to Atalanta is in quality of the people working there. During my time there was the today’s President, [Antonio] Percassi.

"[Cesare] Prandelli coached the Primavera and Mino Favini was the youth team boss. And it was in Zingonia where there was a real football atmosphere, all positive. We all trained there, the first team, the youth team and even children."

