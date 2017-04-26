Lippi: 'Gasperini an exceptional Coach'

By Football Italia staff

Marcello Lippi reveals his belief that Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is 'an exceptional Coach'.

La Dea take on Juventus this Friday, with the former Bianconeri boss also having insisted that Max Allegri's side can win the treble.

"Gasperini is an exceptional Coach," Lippi continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. "And to think that early in the season he was in danger, on the brink of dismissal.

"He had the courage to change, to rely on youngsters, it was brilliant. He created the right mindset, organisation and unity of purpose.

"So even without [Roberto] Gagliardini, nothing has changed, indeed in the same game he put two really young players in, [Alessandro] Bastoni and [Filippo] Melegoni, who played as if they had always been in the first team.

"In my opinion he [Gasperini] would always listen to the great champions. I remember when i was at Juventus, he Coached the youth team, he came with us on the summer retreats: he was good, wise, and full of ideas. He grew up."

"[Mattia]Caldara is now Juve, and he’s not the only one. So many are ready for a big team. [Leonardo] Spinazzola has great quality, strength, exuberance: I think that he will come back to Juve. [Andrea] Petagna hasn’t scored many, but as for as many as he has missed there are beautiful movements.

"Then there's [Alejandro] Gomez: he’s a champion. And [Andrea] Conti, who like Spinazzola is captain material and is always in the right place for the goal.

[Franck] Kessie? He accompanies all the actions, plays the ball and has acceleration. Without him they are always missing something."

Finally the former World Cup winner heaped praise on Juventus boss Max Allegri.

"Max has become a very important coach. He resembles me, we have many similarities, starting with being Tuscan, the arrival age at Juventus, the Champions League final now, or almost.

"And the desire to study, improve and change, it’s never the same Juve during the season or during the game."

