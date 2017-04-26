Torino's Baselli in demand

By Football Italia staff

Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli is reportedly in demand, with a whole host of top Serie A sides said to be considering a summer move.

According to Tuttosport, Roma, Napoli, Inter, Milan and Fiorentina are all interested in the 25-year-old former Atalanta youth product.

At Torino since summer 2015, Baselli has represented Italy at U18, U19 and U21 levels and is tipped to soon break into the first team under former boss Giampiero Ventura.

Meanwhile the Granata are looking to tie the player down, reportedly deciding to start negotiations for a contract renewal, with his current agreement set to expire in 2019.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more