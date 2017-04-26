Sirigu alternative to Hart for Toro?

By Football Italia staff

Torino are currently looking for an alternative to Joe Hart, and are reportedly interested in Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

With an extension on the loan of Joe Hart from Manchester City looking increasingly unlikely, Tuttosport reports that 30-year-old Sirigu could be a viable alternative.

The stopper is on loan at La Liga side Osasuna until the summer, after which time he would return to parent club PSG, where he is under contract until 2018.

With Kevin Trapp very much first choice at the Parc des Princes, a proposal of a permanent move from the Granata could be looked upon favourably.

Torino are also said to face competition from Napoli and Bayern Munich for the former Palermo man, who has been suffering from a lack of playing time in two consecutive La Liga loan spells.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more