Totti: 'We want to destroy Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti admits Roma ‘want to destroy Lazio’ in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday.

The 40-year-old captain was speaking at a special presentation of the boots specially created by Nike to celebrate his 25-year career.

"The derby is always a different game from all the others, you always want to destroy the opponent on the field,” Er Pupone told reporters and approximately 200 fans who had gathered for the event.

"We know how the last derby ended, so we want revenge."

"I have maximum respect for Lazio, because I have so many friends on the other side of the capital, but on the pitch I always give 101%."

The captain then went on to recount his favourite memory of the Rome derby, when he put on a t-shirt after six Giallorossi victories in a row emblazoned with the words “6 unica”, a play-on-words meaning “you’re the one”.

“The best memory remains the t-shirt with '6 unica' in the 5-1 derby win.

“My son a footballer? The decision is up to him. He’ll be judged all-round in three or four years, so if I think he’s not up to it I'll tell him.

"The team-mate with whom I enjoyed playing with the most is [Antonio] Cassano, I've always said it.

"The only mistake he made was that he could have been 100 times better, and he knows it."

If he could have his time again, who would Totti have played with if he'd had the chance?

"I would have liked to have played with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’s a phenomenon."

