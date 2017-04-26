De Sciglio, Sosa miss Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Jose Sosa and Mattia De Sciglio will both miss Milan’s trip to Crotone, as the Week 34 suspensions are confirmed.

There were no red cards in Serie A during Week 33, but four players crossed the disciplinary threshold after one booking too many.

Rossoneri pair Sosa and De Sciglio are both banned for next weekend after their fifth bookings of the season in the defeat to Empoli.

Cristiano Biraghi of Pescara and Bologna’s Blerim Dzemaili are also sidelined for a week after a 10th booking of the campaign.

