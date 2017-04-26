Milan to make Donnarumma captain?

By Football Italia staff

Milan could hand Gianluigi Donnarumma the captaincy to convince him to stay, as well as giving his agent a sell-on clause.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of next season, and so far he is yet to agree a new deal with the club.

His agent, Mino Raiola, is reluctant to commit his client’s future to the Rossoneri until the ambitions of the new Chinese ownership are clear, while there is interest from abroad.

According to La Repubblica, the Diavolo will offer €3.5m per season to convince Donnarumma to re-sign, a figure which would rise over the course of the contract.

In addition, the newspaper believes that the Italian international could be offered the captaincy to show their faith in him.

Futhermore, Raiola could be given a 15 per cent cut from any future transfer, similar to deal which saw him get €27m from Paul Pogba’s move from Juventus to Manchester United.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more