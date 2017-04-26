Atleti in for Banega

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Atletico Madrid want Inter’s Ever Banega, despite his agent assuring he’ll stay.

The midfielder joined the Nerazzurri from Sevilla last summer, and his agent made it clear yesterday that the Argentine intends to stay at San Siro for next season.

Despite that, Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Banega could leave, with Atletico Madrid ready to make an offer for him.

The 28-year-old has six goals and six assists this season, but the Beneamata are in danger of missing out on Europe altogether.

It’s believed that could potentially convince Banega to return to Spain after just one season in Serie A.

