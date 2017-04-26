NEWS
Wednesday April 26 2017
Atleti in for Banega
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Atletico Madrid want Inter’s Ever Banega, despite his agent assuring he’ll stay.

The midfielder joined the Nerazzurri from Sevilla last summer, and his agent made it clear yesterday that the Argentine intends to stay at San Siro for next season.

Despite that, Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Banega could leave, with Atletico Madrid ready to make an offer for him.

The 28-year-old has six goals and six assists this season, but the Beneamata are in danger of missing out on Europe altogether.

It’s believed that could potentially convince Banega to return to Spain after just one season in Serie A.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies