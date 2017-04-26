NEWS
Wednesday April 26 2017
Juventus meet for Schick?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has reportedly met with Sampdoria to discuss Patrik Schick.

The Bianconeri appear to have stepped-up their pursuit of the striker in recent days, and it was claimed last night that they were close to a deal for €25m plus Rodrigo Bentancur on loan.

Now Tuttosport is reporting that Marotta, plus sporting director Fabio Paratici, have met with Antonio Romei, the Blucerchiati’s lawyer and right-hand man of President Massimo Ferrero.

However, the Doriani are still keen to hand Schick a new contract, increasing his wage while bumping up his release clause to €42m.

The lure of Juve may prove too strong, however, especially the draw of Czech legend Pavel Nedved who is the club’s vice-President.

In any case Schick would be loaned back to Samp for next season, so they would get two seasons and a big profit from the former Sparta Prague man.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies