Juventus meet for Schick?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has reportedly met with Sampdoria to discuss Patrik Schick.

The Bianconeri appear to have stepped-up their pursuit of the striker in recent days, and it was claimed last night that they were close to a deal for €25m plus Rodrigo Bentancur on loan.

Now Tuttosport is reporting that Marotta, plus sporting director Fabio Paratici, have met with Antonio Romei, the Blucerchiati’s lawyer and right-hand man of President Massimo Ferrero.

However, the Doriani are still keen to hand Schick a new contract, increasing his wage while bumping up his release clause to €42m.

The lure of Juve may prove too strong, however, especially the draw of Czech legend Pavel Nedved who is the club’s vice-President.

In any case Schick would be loaned back to Samp for next season, so they would get two seasons and a big profit from the former Sparta Prague man.

